Andhra Pradesh: Somu Veerraju ‘assaults’ SI, constable in Konaseema

A video grab of BJP State president Somu Veerraju ‘assaulting’ a Sub-Inspector on the national highway, at Jonnada in Konaseema district on Wednesday.

June 08, 2022 20:42 IST

The police stopped his convoy from entering district due to prohibitory orders

BJP State president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday allegedly physically assaulted two policemen, who included a Sub-Inspector, on duty when his convoy was reportedly stopped from entering Konaseema district at Jonnada on the national highway due to “prevailing tension over proposed renaming of the district.”

The police reportedly placed a lorry in front of the convoy on the highway under the Ravulapalem Police Circle and stopped Mr. Veerraju, who was on his way to visit a party leader in a village under the Ravulapalem police station limits.

Section 144 and Section 30 had been in the force in the district since May 24 and movement of people in groups was restricted.

Meanwhile, in a video purportedly released by the Konaseema police, Mr. Veerraju was seen physically assaulting a Sub-Inspector in uniform posted at a picket on the highway. The SI was seen pleading with Mr. Veerraju to obey the guidelines.

Mr. Veerraju was initially seen verbally attacking the police, but later physically assaulted the SI and a constable who was shooting the incident.

Mr. Veerraju was also seen scolding the driver of the container-lorry for placing the vehicle in front of his convoy.

Speaking to The Hindu, Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhava Reddy said, “The entry of any group of people is being restricted in Konaseema district. On Wednesday, we had to stop Mr. Veerraju and his followers as per Section 144 and Section 30.”

Superintendent of Police K.S.S.V. Subba Reddy said, “We have apprised our higher officials about the incident. We are expecting a directive any moment to begin investigation and register a case against Mr. Veerraju.”

Responding to the incident, Mr. Veerraju said, “We have made it clear to the SP that the BJP will not conduct any activity that will lead to tension in the district. Despite offering such a clarity, restrictions have been imposed on our movements. Who gave them the right to place restrictions on the liberty of an individual?”