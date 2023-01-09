Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association elects new committee

January 09, 2023 07:24 am | Updated 07:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Soft Tennis Association (APSTA) unanimously elected a new committee at its general body meeting in Vijayawada on January 8 (Sunday).

According to a release, APSTA president Valle Sreenu Babu was re-elected as the president, while Krishna district general secretary D. Dilip Kumar was elected as the general secretary. Daram Naveen Kumar was elected chairman of the new committee, while S. Naveen Kumar and D. Suhir were chosen joint secretaries and D. Munaiah and K. Madhavi as vice-presidents.

The new committee will lead the association till 2026. Senior advocate K. Stalin was the election officer, while Amateur Soft Tennis Federation of India joint secretary V. Lakshmi Kanth attended the meeting as an observer.

NTR district sports authority chief coach S.A. Azeez played the role of an observer on behalf of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP), the release said.