Andhra Pradesh: Social Justice Week celebrations conclude in Ongole

April 14, 2022 20:03 IST

The Social Justice Week celebrations coinciding with the birth anniversaries of Babu Jagjivan Ram, Jyotibha Phule and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar concluded here on Thursday. Rich tributes were paid to Dr. Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

Jaibheem Foundation president Jai Bheem Nageswara Rao recalled the services rendered by Dr. Ambedkar for the empowerment of the downtrodden sections of of the society.

The longest written Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar had ensured a level playing field for the oppressed classes, said Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao during the release of book titled ''What we should do''.

‘’We still have a long way to go to realise the vision of Dr. Ambedkar,” said Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) State vice-president Ch. Sudhakar, while expressing concern over the prevailing social discriminations.

Talents of youth came to the fore during the sports and game events and cultural programmes organised on the occasion.