Andhra Pradesh: Social justice a political revolution brought in by YSRCP, say Ministers

17 Ministers take part in public meeting in Kurnool

Labour Minister Gummanur Jayaram addressing a public meeting held as part of the ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ bus yatra as his Cabinet colleagues look on, at C-Camp Junction in Kurnool on Sunday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Giving positions of power to Backward Classes (BCs), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and minorities is a political revolution brought in by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in Andhra Pradesh, many Ministers who took part in a public meeting organised as part of the ruling party’s ‘Samajika Nyaya Bheri’ (social justice) bus yatra here on Sunday.

As many as 17 Ministers who addressed the meeting said that this social justice had instilled confidence among the weaker sections of the society that only the YSRCP could ensure justice to them, by proving them the legitimate rights.

The YSRCP cadres welcomed the Ministers at the Nannur toll plaza when the bus reached Kurnool from Nandyal. The Ministers addressed the cadres at the C-Camp Junction in the city.

Even as arrangements were made for a large gathering, many chairs were seen vacant at the venue in the hot afternoon, with the mercury levels rising above the 39° Celsius. The meeting at Nandyal also saw a low turnout.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister Sk. Amzath Basha criticised the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), saying that the Opposition party was making light of the welfare schemes launched by the YSRCP government. “The TDP leaders are a bunch of jokers and brokers who had done nothing for the BCs and minorities. We have four MLAs from the minority communities, four MLCs, a Deputy Chief Minister, and a Deputy Chairperson of Legislative Council from the BC communities,” he said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has launched many welfare schemes meant for the SCs, STs, minorities, and other castes, Mr. Basha said. He criticised the TDP for levelling allegations that irregularities of ₹1.48 lakh-crore had happened in the YSRCP tenure.

Nandyal MLA Shilpa Ravi Chandra Reddy said for the first time in the State, the Backward Classes were turning into the ‘backbone classes’ of the government.

“The bus yatra is aimed at making aware the people about what the YSRCP government has done for them during the three years. We have fulfilled the promises made to the people prior to the 2019 elections,” Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, who presided over the meeting, told the media.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan and MP S. Sanjeev Kumar also spoke on the occasion.