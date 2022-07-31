Andhra Pradesh: Social activists demand repeal of UAPA

Activists under the banner of the UAPA Repeal Agitation Committee(URAC) urged Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana to direct the Centre to repeal the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Releasing a letter addressed to the Chief Justice in Ongole in Prakasam district on Saturday, URAC members alleged that the Act was grossly misused by those in power to suppress those opposing the government. Those expressing dissent were branded ‘terrorists’ and put behind bars, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, Organisation for Protection of Democratic Rights (OPDR) State president Ch. Sudhakar contended that the Act had been misused against activists in the Bhima Koregaon case. It was more draconian than the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities(prevention) ACT(TADA) and called for immediate judicial intervention as it infringed upon the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The cases against intellectuals including Varavara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, Sudha Bharadwaj should be withdrawn immediately, said Poura Samajam Prakasam district president G. Narasima Rao. In many cases registered under UAPA, chargesheet had not been filed for years and as a result the activists languished in jail without ail, he added.