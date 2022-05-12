 Andhra Pradesh: Social activist from Tirupati nominated to FCI panel

P.C. Rayulu, social activist

May 12, 2022 17:46 IST

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs has nominated noted social activist P.C. Rayulu from Tirupati as a member of the Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) State-level consultative committee.

Dr. Rayulu will hold the office for a period of two years and look after timely procurement, supply and distribution of food grains in Andhra Pradesh. He has also served as the Chairman (Taskforce) for South Zone, under the Union Ministry of Food Processing and Industries.

Advertisement

Advertisement