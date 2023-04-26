Andhra Pradesh: Snag in chopper forces Chief Minister, three Ministers to leave Narpala by road

April 26, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The helicopter that was to carry Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and three Ministers — Botcha Satyanarayana, Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and Merugu Nagarjuna — from the helipad at the Narpala Government High School grounds to the Puttaparthi airport developed a technical snag, forcing them to leave by road.

The Chief Minister, along with the three Ministers, was scheduled to leave Narpala by a chopper at 1.10 p.m. But as the helicopter did not start, they left Narpala at 3.30 p.m., reached Puttaparthi at 4.30 p.m., from where they took the special flight for Gannavaram at 4.50 p.m. The Chief Minister was scheduled to reach Gannavaram at 2.35 p.m.

The Collectors of both Anantapur and Sri Satya Sai districts M. Gauthami and P. Arun Babu respectively saw the Chief Minister and the Ministers off at the tarmac.

College girl, woman faint at meeting venue

Earlier, at the public meeting organised to release financial assistance under the Vasathi Deevena scheme at Narpala, a student of SLN Degree College in Anantapur, Poojitha Reddy, and another woman fainted in the enclosure meant for them. They were immediately rushed to the health outpost arranged at the venue by the Health Department. The woman was identified as Krishnaveni, a member of a DWCRA self-help group.

Ms. Poojitha also sustained injuries after her head hit an iron barricade while she was being taken to the health outpost.

“Both have recovered after being administered IV fluids,” said Anantapur District Immunisation Officer P. Yugandhar.