Andhra Pradesh: Slew of reforms brought in to improve healthcare services, says Health Minister

‘The govt. has spent ₹5,099 crore on Aarogyasri scheme in last three years, benefiting 24,47,411 patients’

A fund of ₹1,692 crore has been allocated for the construction of village clinics, says Health Minister Vidadala Rajini. | Photo Credit: File photo

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini has said that the State government has revolutionised the health sector by bringing in a slew of reforms in the past three years.

Responding to a query during the Question Hour in the Assembly at Velagapudi near here on Tuesday, Ms. Rajini said that the government had spent ₹5,099 crore on the Aarogyasri scheme in the last three years, benefiting 24,47,411 patients.

“The number of procedures covered under the scheme has been increased from 1,059 to 2,446 including COVID-related issues. For the first time, the government is supporting the procedures such as bilateral cochlear implantation and bone marrow transplantation, and 473 patients have been benefited in the past three years,” said the Minister.

Ms. Rajini said that a financial support of more than ₹571 crore had been provided as the 'post-operative sustenance allowance' to over 8.9 lakh Aarogyasri beneficiaries. She said 85.70% of the total population in the State is covered under the scheme as the government has extended the benefits to every family with an annual income less than ₹5 lakh. Health infrastructure is being created under the Nadu-Nedu programme, she said.

"Andhra Pradesh government has taken health as an important indicator for development. Systematic efforts are being put at the grassroots level," said Ms. Rajini.

Dr. YSR Village Health Clinics are being set up across the State and the government has allocated ₹1,692 crore for the construction of village clinics, which will be readied by December 2022, said the Minister.

Apart from the primary healthcare services, she said, the government is committed to providing tertiary healthcare services. Several works undertaken at a cost of over ₹12,000 crore are expected to be completed by December, 2023, she said.

Medical college

Ms. Rajini further said that 16 new medical colleges would be established in the State and 1,850 more MBBS seats would be made available. “One nursing college will be established alongside each medical college and the existing 11 medical colleges will be strengthened,” she added.