Andhra Pradesh: skill-oriented training programmes help tribal students shine in their life, says tribal varsity Vice-Chancellor

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking at a meeting in the university on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Central Tribal University-Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday said that the students of tribal areas would also prove their talent if they were imparted training in skill-oriented courses. He said that they would prove their talent within no time when they were given chance to exhibit their skills after completion of training programmes. Speaking as the chief guest in ‘Indian Culture and Tribal Communities,” a national study camp held on the university premises of Vizianagaram, he said that the government was giving utmost priority to organise special skill-oriented training programmes for them.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DIG Narendra Singh said that the tribal youth would become good citizens when they were given adequate opportunities in higher studies and various courses. He said that the government had designed many schemes maticulously for their benefit in many States. Government Arts College-Chitradurga professor Kariyappa Malige, Ranchi University professor Naga H. Hubli and others were present in the second-day deliberations. The valedictory of three-day camp will be held on Sunday afternoon, according to organisers.