Andhra Pradesh: skill-oriented training programmes help tribal students shine in their life, says tribal varsity Vice-Chancellor

‘They will prove their talent within no time when they are given chances to exhibit their skills’

The Hindu Bureau VIZIANAGARAM
October 01, 2022 20:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Tribal University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani speaking at a meeting in the university on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Central Tribal University-Andhra Pradesh Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani on Saturday said that the students of tribal areas would also prove their talent if they were imparted training in skill-oriented courses. He said that they would prove their talent within no time when they were given chance to exhibit their skills after completion of training programmes. Speaking as the chief guest in ‘Indian Culture and Tribal Communities,” a national study camp held on the university premises of Vizianagaram, he said that the government was giving utmost priority to organise special skill-oriented training programmes for them.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) DIG Narendra Singh said that the tribal youth would become good citizens when they were given adequate opportunities in higher studies and various courses. He said that the government had designed many schemes maticulously for their benefit in many States. Government Arts College-Chitradurga professor Kariyappa Malige, Ranchi University professor Naga H. Hubli and others were present in the second-day deliberations. The valedictory of three-day camp will be held on Sunday afternoon, according to organisers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app