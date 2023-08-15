ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Skill-oriented education gets top priority in RJUKT-IIIT, says Director

August 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

‘Guidelines of National Education Policy are being followed in letter and spirit’

The Hindu Bureau

RJUKT-IIIT Director P. Jagadiswara Rao hoisting the national flag in Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (IIIT) Director P. Jagadiswara Rao on Tuesday said that the skill-oriented education was being given the top priority in the institution to make every student meet the expectations of the industry.

After hoisting the national flag in IIIT-Etcherla campus, he said that the National Education Policy guidelines were being followed in letter and spirit since the students needed to adjust themselves with technological advancements in software and other companies.

He said that self-confidence was being instilled among the children pursuing six years degree course which would provide multiple opportunities in all sectors. The University Officer on Special Duty Muni Ramakrishna, Dean Korlamohan Krishna Chowdary, Finance Officer S. Asiri Naidu and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US