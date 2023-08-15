HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Skill-oriented education gets top priority in RJUKT-IIIT, says Director

‘Guidelines of National Education Policy are being followed in letter and spirit’

August 15, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
RJUKT-IIIT Director P. Jagadiswara Rao hoisting the national flag in Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Tuesday.

RJUKT-IIIT Director P. Jagadiswara Rao hoisting the national flag in Etcherla campus of Srikakulam district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technology (IIIT) Director P. Jagadiswara Rao on Tuesday said that the skill-oriented education was being given the top priority in the institution to make every student meet the expectations of the industry.

After hoisting the national flag in IIIT-Etcherla campus, he said that the National Education Policy guidelines were being followed in letter and spirit since the students needed to adjust themselves with technological advancements in software and other companies.

He said that self-confidence was being instilled among the children pursuing six years degree course which would provide multiple opportunities in all sectors. The University Officer on Special Duty Muni Ramakrishna, Dean Korlamohan Krishna Chowdary, Finance Officer S. Asiri Naidu and others were present.

