Andhra Pradesh: Skill development courses will ensure decent life for youngsters, says Venkaiah Naidu

April 18, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

He lauds the service activities of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation

The Hindu Bureau

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu is visiting GMR Varalakshmi foundation in Rajam of Vizianagaram district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday said that youngsters who focus on skill development courses would shine in career and life. He visited GMRIT of Rajam of Vizianagaram district on the request of GMR Group chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the initiatives of GMR Varalakshmi Foundation which involved in several service activities and skill development programmes. He said that such institutions would ensure overall development of students.

National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development District Development Manager K. Nagarjuna told him that NABARD was extending its support for various courses including refrigeration and air conditioning as part of skill development activities. Rajam Red Cross Chairman K. Sai Prashant Kumar, national youth services awardee Penki Chaitanya Kumar and others met Mr.Venkaiah Naidu and explained the service activities taken up by the IRCS in Rajam and other parts of the district.

