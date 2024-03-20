Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to offer free web design course

March 20, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with Grab Your Vernacular Imprint (GUVI), an HCL group EdTech Company incubated by IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, is all set to launch GUVI’s Skill-a-Thon. The initiative aims to equip students and working professionals with web design skills.

GUVI is a vernacular tech learning platform which offers free and paid learning courses on various IT and tech domains in Indian vernacular languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and English.

The Skill-a-Thon will offer a comprehensive online web design course free of cost with the course instruction in both Telugu and English. After completion of the course, the participants will receive a joint certification from the APSSDC and GUVI. College students are also eligible for an extra academic credit.

The completion of the course will be followed by a competition in web design and the participants would be tasked with designing a web application for the APSSDC. The top 50 entries will be shortlisted for an exclusive offline event where participants will present their designs and the winners will get prizes including internship opportunities, laptops and smartphones.

The Skill-a-Thon is open to people of Andhra Pradesh, regardless of their educational background or experience. The last date to register is April 5, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the website https://bit.ly/APSSDC-Team.

For more details, visit https://skilluniverse/apssdc.in/ or dial 998885335.