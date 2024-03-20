GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation to offer free web design course

Skill-a-Thon will offer a comprehensive online web design course with the instructions in Telugu and English and participants will get joint certification from APSSDC and GUVI

March 20, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), in collaboration with Grab Your Vernacular Imprint (GUVI), an HCL group EdTech Company incubated by IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, is all set to launch GUVI’s Skill-a-Thon. The initiative aims to equip students and working professionals with web design skills.

GUVI is a vernacular tech learning platform which offers free and paid learning courses on various IT and tech domains in Indian vernacular languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali and English.

The Skill-a-Thon will offer a comprehensive online web design course free of cost with the course instruction in both Telugu and English. After completion of the course, the participants will receive a joint certification from the APSSDC and GUVI. College students are also eligible for an extra academic credit.

The completion of the course will be followed by a competition in web design and the participants would be tasked with designing a web application for the APSSDC. The top 50 entries will be shortlisted for an exclusive offline event where participants will present their designs and the winners will get prizes including internship opportunities, laptops and smartphones.

The Skill-a-Thon is open to people of Andhra Pradesh, regardless of their educational background or experience. The last date to register is April 5, 2024. Interested candidates can visit the website https://bit.ly/APSSDC-Team.

For more details, visit https://skilluniverse/apssdc.in/ or dial 998885335.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / education / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.