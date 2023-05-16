Andhra Pradesh sizzles as mercury breaches 45° Celsius; no respite for the next three days, says Disaster Management Authority

May 16, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Mercury crossed 45° Celsius on May 16 (Tuesday) at many places, as Andhra Pradesh continued to reel under sweltering heat. For the third consecutive day, the maximum temperature in the State was more than 44° Celsius.

Forty mandals in 12 coastal districts and one mandal in Nandyal district experienced severe heatwave conditions, while 148 mandals in 19 coastal districts and two districts in the Rayalaseema region experienced heatwave conditions.

Highest maximum temperature

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Jangamaheswara Puram of Palnadu district recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2° Celsius, while Bapatla registered 45° Celsius.

The temperatures (in degree Celsius) recorded in other places were as follows: Kavali 44.6; Kalavacharla 44.5; Ongole 44.1; Kakinada 43.8; Amaravati 43.5; Garikapadu 43.5; Nandigama 43.5; Gannavaram-Vijayawada 43.4; Narsapur 43.4; Machilipatnam 43.1; Venkataramannagudem 43.1; Nellore 43; Nandyal 43; Tirupati 42.6; Tuni 42.5; Darsi 42.1; Kadapa 41.6; Vizianagaram 41.3; Utkuru 41.1; Kurnool 40.9; Anantapur 40.1; Amadalavalasa 39.5; Banavasi 39; Visakhapantam 38.4; Arogyavaram 37; and Kalingapatnam 35.1.

Meanwhile, as per the real-time data generated by the Automatic Weather Stations of the A.P. State Planning Development Society, the maximum temperature crossed 46° Celsius at Dowleswaram (East Godavari), Maddipadu (Prakasam) and Kothuru (Srikakulam).

The A.P. State Disaster Management Authority said that the temperatures would be more or less the same during the next three days.

There would be no severe heatwave conditions on May 17 (Wednesday). About 20 mandals in Anakapalli, Guntur, Kakinada, NTR, Palnadu and Kadapa districts might experience heatwave conditions.

On May 18, eight mandals in Parvathipuram Manyam and Kadapa might experience heatwave conditions.

The maximum temperature might go up to 45° Celsius up to May 19 in the coastal districts.