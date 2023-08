August 30, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Six persons took oath as members of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board on August 30 (Wednesday).

Special Chief Secretary (Endowments) Karikala Valaven took oath as ex officio member. Those who took oath as member trustees were Y. Sitarami Reddy, Bala Subramanian Palani Samy, R. Venkata Subba Reddy, Siddavatam Yanadaiah, and Sidda Veera Venkata Sudheer Kumar.

TTD JEO Veerabrahmam administered them the oath of office at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.