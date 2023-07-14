ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Six injured in wall collapse in Rajamahendravaram government hospital 

July 14, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

All of them have been treated and discharged, says Resident Medical Officer

The Hindu Bureau

Six persons, including three hospital staff, received minor injuries after a wall collapsed in the Mother and Childcare Unit (MCU) in the Government hospital in Rajamahendravaram late on Thursday night. The incident occurred due to the stagnation of rainwater at the wall where construction is in progress for the provision of lift facility.

Hospital Resident Medical Officer Sk. Nazeeruddin said, “Six persons have received minor injuries. Three of them are hospital staff involved in hospital maintenance. All of them have been treated and discharged.”

