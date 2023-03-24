HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Six injured as firecrackers explode near TDP office at Mangalagiri

The incident took place during a rally; police trying to ascertain the reasons behind the explosion

March 24, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
The area near the TDP office where firecrackers exploded on Friday.

The area near the TDP office where firecrackers exploded on Friday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Six persons were injured, two of them seriously, when firecrackers exploded at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) central office, near Mangalagiri, on Friday.

The injured persons, all native of Nellore and Mangalagiri, were rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

The incident took place when the TDP activists were taking out a rally on the occasion of a YSRCP leader from Nellore joining the opposition party.

“The firecrackers that are stocked in the truck exploded when sparks fell on them, causing panic in the area,” said an eyewitness.

The impact of the explosion was so huge that four persons onboard the truck were flung into the air and suffered burns. The TDP workers ran helter-skelter following the incident.

A case would be registered, said Mangalagiri Rural Circle Inspector Ramesh Babu.

“We are trying to find out the reasons behind the explosion. We will record the statements of the persons who suffered 50% burns,” Mr. Ramesh Babu said.

“We will enquire as to who organised the rally, from where crackers were procured, whether the organisers had taken prior permission of the police, and other such details,” he added.

The TDP activists allegedly cleaned the area soon after incident. “We will inquire into the the incident from all angles,” a police officer said.

