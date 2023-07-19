Andhra Pradesh: Six, including three minors, arrested for ‘thrashing and urinating’ on tribal youth in Ongole

July 19, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - ONGOLE

A group of nine youths allegedly urinating on the face of a tribal youngster came to light in Ongole on July 19 (Wednesday).

Three persons were arrested and an equal number of minor youths, including the brother of a minor girl, were sent to a juvenile home by the Ongole Taluka police following investigation into the case on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

The crime that had allegedly been committed on June 19 was reportedly a fallout of rivalry between two friends-turned-foes Mannam Ramanjeneyulu and Mota Naveen (the victim), both residents of Jayaprakash Colony.

Both of them were allegedly involved in a number of property offences, and differences cropped up over sharing of the booty, Prakasam district Superintendent of Police Malika Garg told the media here.

The relationship between the two childhood friends strained further after the victim continued his friendship with a minor girl.

Earlier, the police booked a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against Naveen and sent him to remand on charges of seducing the minor girl and sexually assaulting her.

On the pretext of patching up the differences, Ramanjaneyulu and eight of his friends took Naveen and his brother Raja to a remote place for partying.

In an inebriated condition, they allegedly beat up Naveen with sticks and stones, and urinated on his face.

The police were on the lookout for Ramanjaneyulu and his friends Chapala Prabhu (20) and Ekambar Narendra (22). The arrested included Rayapati Abhilash (19), A. Jayashankar (21) and Sk. Shadiq (23).

After the attack, Naveen and Raja undertook treatment in the Government General Hospital here. The following day, Raja filed a complaint with the police, but did not disclose the urination incident.

During investigation, the police stumbled upon video clips that purportedly revealed the appalling incident. The video clips subsequently went viral on the social media.

The police registered a case against Ramanjaneyulu and eight others under various IPC Sections and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.