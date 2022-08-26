Andhra Pradesh: Six held for ‘fake IT raid’ on jewellery shop in Nellore

S. Murali NELLORE
August 26, 2022 20:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Six people were arrested on charges of masquerading as income tax officials and raiding a jewellery shop in Nellore on Friday.

The shop owner grew suspicious and alerted the police, when the imposters were trying to leave the shop after packing gold ornaments worth over ₹1.50 crore.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Soon, the shop employees cornered them. A team of police personnel arrived there and questioned the imposters. The police said the accused, when questioned, gave ‘incongruent replies’ and a toy pistol was seized from one of them. Around 12 kg gold ornaments were recovered from the accused, the III-Town police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Nellore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app