Andhra Pradesh: Six held for ‘fake IT raid’ on jewellery shop in Nellore

Six people were arrested on charges of masquerading as income tax officials and raiding a jewellery shop in Nellore on Friday.

The shop owner grew suspicious and alerted the police, when the imposters were trying to leave the shop after packing gold ornaments worth over ₹1.50 crore.

Soon, the shop employees cornered them. A team of police personnel arrived there and questioned the imposters. The police said the accused, when questioned, gave ‘incongruent replies’ and a toy pistol was seized from one of them. Around 12 kg gold ornaments were recovered from the accused, the III-Town police said.


Aug 26, 2022

