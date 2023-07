July 22, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NELLORE

Six persons died in the Government General Hospital in the medical intensive care unit(MICU) due to alleged deficiency in medical treatment on a single day on Saturday.

SPSR Nellore District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah began an inquiry after relatives of patients alleged that the deaths occurred due to disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital. However, the doctors at the GGH maintained that the patients did not respond to the treatment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.