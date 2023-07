July 22, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - NELLORE

Six persons died in the Government General Hospital in the medical intensive care unit(MICU) due to alleged deficiency in medical treatment on a single day on Saturday.

SPSR Nellore District Medical and Health Officer M. Penchalaiah began an inquiry after relatives of patients alleged that the deaths occurred due to disruption in oxygen supply at the hospital. However, the doctors at the GGH maintained that the patients did not respond to the treatment.