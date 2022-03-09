Andhra Pradesh: Sita-Rama Kalyanam at Vontimitta temple on April 15
Annual Brahmotsavam to begin on April 10
The Sita-Rama Kalyanam will be performed as part of the State government’s official celebration of Sri Rama Navami at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on April 15.
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam and Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti inspected the arrangements for the programme at the Vontimitta temple on Wednesday.
The event coincides with the temple’s annual Brahmotsavam, beginning April 10. The TTD asked the temple officials to make arrangements for drinking water, shelter, sanitation, parking lots and etc to ensure a hassle-free darshan for thousands of devotees expected to throng the Kalyana Vedika venue for the mega occasion.
