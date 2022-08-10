Andhra Pradesh: Sirimantosavam to be celebrated in Vizianagaram on October 11

August 10, 2022 19:56 IST

Teppotsavam will be observed on October 18, says temple Executive Officer

North Andhra’s biggest festival, Sirimanotsavam of Sri Pydithalli Ammavari temple, to be celebrated on October 11 in Vizianagaram, according to the temple Executive Officer B.H.V.S.N. Kishore Kumar.

In a press meet, he said that the temple’s month-long festivity would begin on September 17 with Pandiri Rata and Mandala Deeksha on September 21. ‘Tholellu Utsavam’ will be celebrated on October 10 and Teppotsavam will be observed on October 18. The festival activity will come to an end on November 2 with Chandi Homam. Mr. Kishore urged devotees to participate in the festival by following COVID-19 protocol to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

