Andhra Pradesh: Silence of Jagan, Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan on Rahul’s disqualification shameful, says veteran Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao  

April 01, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Senior Congress leader K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao on Saturday said that democracy was in danger in the country, as leaders of the opposition parties were being incarcerated for questioning the Narendra Modi government’s policies and actions at the Centre, the height of which was Rahul Gandhi’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha on the pretext that he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case.

Mr. Gandhi was granted bail and the sentence suspended for a month, but the Parliament disqualified him before that “as per the whims of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Ramachandra Rao said.

The whole nation condemned it, but neither Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy nor Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu faulted the disqualification, he said.

“Their silence is shameful, and the reasons for it are baffling, but not beyond one‘s grasp,” Mr. Ramachandra Rao said in a ‘Meet-the-Press’ organised by the Vijayawada Press Club here.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) did not dare to differ with the NDA Government due to the fear of its consequences, and it was sad that Mr. Naidu, who was never tired of claiming to be a leader capable of pulling the strings in the national politics, chose to maintain a stoic silence.

It was pretty clear that Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan also refrained from uttering a word, as he was maintaining a cosy relationship with the BJP, the senior Congress leader said.

Mr. Ramachandra Rao insisted that it was because Mr. Gandhi raised a hue and cry on the “shady deals of Adani Group and the tacit support extended by the Modi government,” he was treated shabbily.

“I will soon reveal why I have distanced myself from Jagan Mohan Reddy as I cannot keep it a secret forever. ”K.V.P. Ramachandra RaoSenior Congress leader

Gautam Adani’s riches grew exponentially even as the national debt piled up over the years, he observed.

As Mr. Gandhi caused much discomfort to the Modi government and targeted the Prime Minister himself, he was hauled up to the extent of being evicted from his official residence in New Delhi, Mr. Ramachandra Rao alleged.

The veteran leader said he would soon reveal why he distanced himself from Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, with whose father (Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy) he had a warm relationship for decades, and the duo was even called “soul mates.”

Mr. Ramachandra Rao said he would not talk about it for the time being, but speak out sooner than later as he could not keep it a secret forever.