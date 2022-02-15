Andhra Pradesh signs 3 MoUs worth over ₹3,000 crore at Dubai Expo

Investment Road Show organised at expo

Andhra Pradesh has signed three key MoUs worth over ₹3,000 crore at the Dubai Expo, said Minister for Industries Mekapati Goutam Reddy.

The Minister said of them. two were government-to-business (G2B) and the third one was business-to-business (B2B) agreements.

Representatives of Andhra Pradesh at the expo organised an Investment Road Show to promote business and investment opportunities in the state, to eminent investors in UAE.

The first MoU was signed between London-based Kajas e-mobility company for ₹3,000 crore (G2B) deal. The industry, which specialises in diesel vehicles for public transport, would be set up at the Jagananna Mega Industrial Hub in YSR Kadapa district.

Another G2B agreement was signed with the Regency Group running a 25-year-old retail business under the Grant Hypermarket brand. Under this partnership, the government would set up distribution centers, spices, and pulses package units in Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Madanapalle, Chittoor, Nellore and Hindupur districts. The Regency Group has agreed to set up 25 retail outlets worth ₹150 crore, he said.

In a B2B agreement with Troy General Trading Company, a part of the Essar Investment Group and Fluent grid Ltd in Visakhapatnam, another agreement was signed under which, more than 300 high-end IT jobs would be created, he said.