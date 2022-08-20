Andhra Pradesh: Sigh of relief in Eluru, ASR districts as flood abates

120 doctors deployed in the affected areas in Chintoor Agency

T. Appala Naidu RAJAMAHEMDRAVARAM
August 20, 2022 20:33 IST

Doctors offering their services in the Chintoor Agency area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Saturday.

The first Godavari flood warning was withdrawn at Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

The floodwater level at Bhadrachalam was 39.80 feet by evening, which brought a sigh of relief to the tribal habitations in Eluru and Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) districts.

However, it may take a few more days for the tribal people to return to their habitations and clean up their houses that were filled with mud deposited during the floods. A majority of the habitations were still under floodwaters.

Relief operations

In an official release, Eluru district authorities stared that relief operations were in full swing. Essential commodities were being supplied on boats, they said.

Vehicular traffic on the Chintoor-Odisha stretch was likely to be fully resumed on Sunday.

“At least 120 doctors have been deployed in the affected tribal habitations in the Chintoor Agency. The doctors are offering their services under the banner of ‘Sparsha’, an association of doctors of Guntur,” said Suraj Ganore Dhananjay, Joint Collector, Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

At Dowleswaram, the second flood warning was withdrawn. The inflows here were above 12 lakh cusecs.

