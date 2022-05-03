Andhra Pradesh: SI put in vacancy reserve for ‘thrashing’ complainant

Chilamathur police station sub-inspector Rangadu Yadav has been put in vacancy reserve for allegedly thrashing a complainant a few days ago.

Anantapur Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M. Ravi Prakash conducted a preliminary inquiry into the incident after a video of the SI thrashing a complainant at Chilamathur police station in Sri Sathya Sai district went viral in social media.

“Custodial violence will not be tolerated. No police personnel will be spared if such complaints are proved to be true. Complainants or accused cannot be called to police station and confined there in the name of interrogation without reason,” said the DIG.

Women and children should not be kept in police stations during the night, he pointed out.