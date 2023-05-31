Andhra Pradesh: Shun tobacco in all forms, people told

May 31, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM/VIZIANAGARAM

Sri Sai Dental College and Research Center Principal P.Krishna Prasad on Wednesday said that nearly three lakh people were dying every year due to oral cancers which were prevalent mostly in tribal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on May 31, the students of dental college took out a rally from Day and Night Junction to 7-Road Junction in Srikakulam. Carrying placards, they urged people to avoid tobacco in all forms since the habit would ruin the health. Dr. Krishna Prasad said that chewing tobacco had become a big menace in the society and it was leading to oral cancers.

National Service Scheme Unit of SITAM Engineering College organised an awareness programme in Vizianagaram. The students vowed that they would not use tobacco in any form in their life. Vizianagaram Medical College Assistant Professor Kona Surya Prabha gave a lecture on the menace of tobacco in India and abroad. The College Director Majji Sasibhusana Rao and Principal D.V.Ramanamurthy were present.

