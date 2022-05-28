Andhra Pradesh SHRC takes note of man riding bullock cart to Delhi for sister, orders probe

The Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has ordered an inquiry into the case of Nelavelli Naga Durga Rao riding a bullock cart to the Supreme Court in New Delhi along with his mother, Jyothi, to seek justice to his sister from Chandarlapadu village of NTR district.

On Saturday, SHRC honorary member (Judicial) Dande Subrahmanyam took suo motu cognisance of the case after it was reported in the media and a petition has been filed listing the woman's husband Kongara Nagendranath, Chandarlapadu station house officer, Nandigama DSP, NTR District Superintendent of Police and NTR District Collector.

The officials concerned have been asked to submit a report on the issue within 48 hours.