Andhra Pradesh: Show-cause notice issued to Ruia hospital superintendent as man carries son’s body on bike
Health Minister orders inquiry; Resident Medical Officer suspended
Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Vidadala Rajini on Tuesday ordered suspension of Dr. Sarswati, Resident Medical Officer of the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarain Ruia Government General Hospital (GGH) in Tirupati, after the incident of a man carrying the body of his son on a motorcycle came to light.
The Minister also issued a show-cause notice to Dr. T. Bharati, the Superintendent of the Ruia GGH, said a release issued here. “An inquiry has been ordered. Action will be taken against the officials who had neglected their duties,” the release quoted the Minister as saying.
‘Mahaprasthanam’ vehicles
Ms. Rajini said that measures would be initiated to operate the ‘Mahaprasthanam’ vehicles to transport bodies in the night. “A new system of prepaid taxis to transport bodies will also be introduced,” she said.
Describing the incident ‘inhumane’, the Minister said that efforts would be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
