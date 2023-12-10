Andhra Pradesh should revive its vibrant music culture, says Nirmala Sitharaman

December 10, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Music has the power to heal. In the western world, doctors are using music to help patients cope in hospitals, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Speaking at the inaugural of the ‘Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam’, a music, craft and cuisine festival organised by Andhra Pradesh Tourism with the support of Sangeet Natak Academy, Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Textiles, Ms. Sitharaman said music was the best way to connect with God.

Choosing to address the audience in Telugu, she said though she learnt the language after her marriage, she grew up listening to and thoroughly enjoying the Tyagaraja and Syama Sastri kritis.

The Union Minister said that despite the sweetness and richness of the language, music did not excel in the Andhra land. Musicians from here have been going to Tamil Nadu and performing at music concerts in Chennai, a hub of vibrant music culture, she pointed out.

Pointing to the fact that Telugu language and music flourished in many regions in the State in the past, she said “events like this should be organised in the auspicious Karthika Masam and people should also extend their patronage to them.”

The ongoing event will continue for three days. On Sunday, the programme comprised Nagaswaram, Harikatha, Veda Parayanam, Carnatic vocal music, tala vadhya kacheri, instrumental ensemble, lecture demonstration on kritis and group rendering of Divya Namasankeerthanas.