Andhra Pradesh: Shilparamam to be opened tomorrow in Vizianagaram

Shilparamam, which was constructed on 44 acres of land, will be inaugurated on June 1, according to Vizianagaram Collector A. Suryakumari.

The crafts village was built a few years ago, but could not be opened immediately due to various reasons. After completion of finishing works, the government decided to open it on Wednesday.

The facility will have children’s play area, park, recreation facilities, food court , craft bazaar and other facilities. During evening times, cultural activities will be organised on the premises. The government is planning to promote rural sports, including Bongaralata, Golilata, Karra-Billa, Kusti and others.