Andhra Pradesh: Shift coal siding facility from Rajamahendravaram railway station to prevent pollution, MP urges South Central Railway General Manager

April 18, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The facility is a major hurdle for the city’s expansion, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Rajamahendravaram MP M. Bharat interacting with South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha member Margani Bharat has appealed to South Central Railway (SCR) to shift the coal siding facility at Rajamahendravaram railway station to the city outskirts to prevent pollution in the surrounding areas.

On Tuesday, Mr. Bharat met SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain in Hyderabad and submitted a list of proposals including shifting the coal siding.

“The coal siding should be shifted from the city railway station. If it is done, the area will be suitable for better living conditions. The coal siding facility is a major hurdle for the city’s expansion towards that direction,” said Mr. Bharat in his representation. 

Mr. Bharat has also appealed for renovation and beautification of the Railway guest house, Chitrangi Palace, on the banks of the Godavari, in the city. 

Train halts

The MP has requested for the halt of six trains, including the Howrah - Satya Sai Prasanthi Nilayam Express, Pune-Bhubaneswar Express, and Chennai-New Jalpaiguri Super Fast.

