Andhra Pradesh: Shift 255 pregnant women from flood-hit areas immediately, officials told

Flood victims bending down on a boat to avoid touching the power cables as water level reached about 10 feet in a village in Agency area in Eluru district. Photo: Special Arrangement

July 16, 2022 20:37 IST

Special officer visits relief camp, reviews situation in Eluru district

IAS officer Katamneni Bhaskar, who was deputed to monitor the relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit Eluru district, visited the rehabilitation centre at Bhudevipeta in Velerupadu mandal on Saturday.

Mr. Bhaskar, along with Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, enquired about the supply of food and other facilities at the relief camp arranged in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV). He directed the officers to utilise the services of Asha, ANM and Sachivalayam staff for the flood duties.

Reviewing the flood situation, level of water, condition of bunds, evacuation of people and supply of medicines to the relief camps at Polavaram, the special officer directed the officers to focus on shifting pregnant women from the flood-affected villages.

“About 255 pregnant women, who have been given due dates in a month, are residing in the marooned villages. Officers have been instructed to take steps to shift the women to hospitals immediately,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

‘Check breaches’

He directed the officers to be alert as the flood level was likely to rise, and check the bunds to prevent breaches.

The Water Resources Department officials were asked to reinforce the bunds with sand bags and concrete as a precautionary measure.

Stating that the bunds at Polavaram, Pattiseema, Gutala and Yedlagudem were weak, he asked the officials concerned to take steps to strengthen them without delay.

‘Stay alert’

“All the officers deployed for flood duty should be alert and function till the water recedes from the affected habitations. Medicines and other essential commodities should be distributed in all the relief camps. The officers should also monitor the supply of food,” Mr. Bhaskar said.

Meanwhile, the officials started increasing the height of the Polavaram upper cofferdam as a precautionary measure. Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu visited the Polavaram project.

Polavaram project administrator Praveen Aditya; Chief Engineer B. Sudhakar Babu; Superintending Engineer Srinivas; Executive Engineer Adinarayana Reddy; Eluru RDO K. Penchala Kishore; and DSP K. Latha Kumari participated.