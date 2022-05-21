Andhra Pradesh: several BSP leaders quit party in Vizianagaram district

‘Party State leadership failed to recognise our services’

‘Party State leadership failed to recognise our services’

Bahujan Samaj Party’s Vizianagaram district former President Pandranki Venkata Ramana, senior leaders Golla Eswara Rao, Korada Venkata Ramana Yadav, Yellapu Nagesh and others resigned from the party, alleging that the party State leadership failed to recognise their hard work and dedication in building the party’s network in nook and corner of the district.

In a press release, Mr.Venkata Ramana alleged that the party State president Bakka Paramjyothy was encouraging only a few leaders who had never participated in public agitations and party programmes sincerely. “All the BSP leaders who resigned from the party had highlighted the issues of downtrodden sections and Dalits. Because of their agitations, the government authorities responded and did justice to the needy. But these facts were not recognised by the party leadership. That is why, we quit the party,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.