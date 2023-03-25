Andhra Pradesh: Seven-member inter-State burglar gang nabbed, booty worth ₹2 crore seized in Chittoor

March 25, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Palamaner sub-division police on Friday night arrested a seven-member inter-State gang of burglars at four different places in Chittoor and Tirupati districts. They seized 1.6 kg of gold and 6.5 kg of silver articles, three cars, and six two-wheelers, all worth over ₹2 crore.

On Saturday, Chittoor Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy presented the accused and the valuables seized from them to the media.

A police team intercepted four of them, including the prime accused, at Javunipalle village of V. Kota mandal, 90 km from here. After a preliminary investigation, three others were apprehended in Tirupati, Kuppam, and Palamaner and seized the loot found at several hideouts.

The accused

Prime accused M. Tirupati (37) of Myladu village in Krishnagiri of Tamil Nadu, had formed a gang with six others, who hail from Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur, and Krishnagiri districts in Tamil Nadu, and Tirupati and Chittoor districts in Andhra Pradesh, said the police

According to the police, the gang’s modus operandi was to break into isolated houses. They operated in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh and several places in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Earlier criminal records

In July 2021, the gang broke into a house on the outskirts of Erode in Tamil Nadu and looted diamond, gold, and silver jewellery in huge quantities, and Mr. Tirupati purchased ₹ 60 lakh worth of land in Krishnagiri in Tamil Nadu by selling a part of the booty, said the police.

Between 2021 and 2023, the gang was involved in several housebreaks in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu, said the police.

The police said that Mr. Tirupati is wanted in over 50 criminal cases in three states, and his six accomplices hold similar criminal records. One of them, Mr. Siva of Palamaner (45), is wanted in five murder cases. All seven, aged between 23 and 45, were produced before the Chittoor court and were remanded at the local sub-jail.