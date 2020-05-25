Seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory in AP for flyers from six states

The Andhra Pradesh government has announced conditions to be followed by the air passengers and airlines in view of resumption of domestic airline operations in the country.

A government order by the Department of Infrastructure and Investments has been issued informing the flyers and airlines about the guidelines that need to be followed.

As per the order by the Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, all the flyers who wish to come to the State have to enrol in Spandana website (spandana.ap.gov.in) and obtain a clearance before buying tickets. Airlines are asked to permit booking only if the passengers have clearance from the State via Spandana portal.

All the flyers would be screened at the airports for symptoms and symptomatic persons would have to undergo institutional quarantine where they would be tested on arrival once and again after seven days, the order says.

If tested negative for the second test they would be allowed for home quarantine for seven days. Asymptomatic passengers would be considered in two categories based on the place they board the flight to A.P.

Persons coming from high incidence places like Chennai, Mumbai, New Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for seven days. They will then be tested and sent for home quarantine if the test shows negative for COVID-19.

Persons coming from low incidence areas and showing no symptoms would be sent to home quarantine for 14 days after their swab samples are collected upon arrival.

Flights to resume from Tuesday

Meanwhile, flight operation in State will resume from Tuesday with, a day after rest of the States restart operations. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted that upon the request of AP government the resumption has been withheld for a day. The flights scheduled for Monday have been cancelled.