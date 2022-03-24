Andhra Pradesh: seven arrested in realtor murder case in Prakasam

Killers from Kurnool were hired for the crime, says police

The police arrested seven persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of realtor A. Adinarayana, at Kunta near Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Thursday and seized three knives, five mobile phones and a motorcycle from a hideout in Goshala Hill.

The accused have been identified as K. Guru Prasad (40), K. Venkata Narayana Reddy (39), P. Ashok (33), J. Rajasekhar (34), J. Ramakrishna (34), J. Mastan (30) and D. Lakshminarayana (39).

Adinarayana was killed on March 16 reportedly following a protracted land dispute with his rivals. The accused allegedly made a vain bid to kill the realtor by hitting his motorcycle with a car near Yerragondapalem on February 20, 2022.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg formed a special investigation team (SIT) lead by Officer on Special Duty (OSD) K. Chowdeswari and DISHA Police Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Pallapa Raju to probe the case. The meticulous collection of clues by the IT Core team helped the SIT achieve a breakthrough in the murder case.

“Investigation revealed that killers from Kurnool were allegedly hired for the crime. The accused allegedly waylaid Adinarayana near the Goshala Hill and stabbed him to death by after throwing chilli powder on his face. They smashing his head with a boulder before fleeing,” Ms. Garg told the media here on Thursday.