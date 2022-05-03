Andhra Pradesh sets ball rolling to create skill ecosystem

Meeting to discuss National Skill Qualification Framework level courses tomorrow

The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to create synergy for a strong skill ecosystem customised to the emerging industrial requirements and market demands. To set the ball rolling, a meeting of Industry-Academia-Skill Sector Councils is scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on May 5 (Wednesday).

The meeting will focus on creation of skill ecosystem through skill hubs, skill colleges and a state-of-the-art skill university proposed in the State. It may be recalled here that the government has proposed to set up skill hubs in all 175 Assembly constituencies, one skill college in every parliamentary constituency, apart from a state-of-the-art skill university.

CEOs of skill councils, industry partners and academia drawn from ITIs, polytechnics, degree colleges and universities will deliberate upon the ‘in-demand’ National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) level courses that have been identified in convergence with the stakeholder departments, to arrive at equivalency and to provide credit transfer and accumulation. Select courses would be offered to the students who are out of formal education and to those who are pursuing their regular academics.

“The idea is to elicit comprehensive recommendations and a roadmap to bring about a robust skill ecosystem in the State to maximise the benefits to formal and non-formal students in providing gainful employment, including entrepreneurship,” said a source from the academia.

Baseline assessment

The final outcome of the meeting will focus on the baseline assessment of the candidates for mapping skill development courses and the institute, curriculum design and content development, training methodology and training of the trainers and assessment of the trainers and certification.

The dignitaries who will attend the workshop include Senior Economic Advisor in the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development V.L.V.S.S. Subba Rao, Joint Secretary of All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) Budha Chandra Sekhar and Prof. D. Somayajulu from the IIIT, Kurnool.

Other representatives of the industry who will be part of the event include Arpit Sharma and Vamsi Krishna C. from Green Jobs, Sunil K. Marwah from food processing sector, Ravikanth Yamarthy and Prof. S. Ganesan from logistics, Sunita Badhwar from tourism and hospitality, Arpanesh Mani from media and entertainment, Col. Anil Pokhriyal from management, Saroj Kumar Apato and Lalu Dharavath from electronics, Iswar Pujara from agriculture, Swapna Mishra from textile and Kavitha for apparel industry.