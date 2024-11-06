Andhra Pradesh sets ambitious goals with Drone Policy 4.0

In a significant move towards making Andhra Pradesh a global drone technology hub, the State government has introduced the ambitious Andhra Pradesh Drone Policy 4.0 for 2024-29. Approved by the Council of Ministers, this policy aims to secure ₹1,000 crore in investments, generate employment for 40,000 people, and create 25,000 skilled drone pilots, marking a major leap in India’s growing drone industry.

Key highlights include incentives to attract over 100 drone companies to the State, a 20% subsidy on investments, and ₹500 crore allocated to support the policy’s rollout. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to position Andhra Pradesh’s ecosystem as a model for the country, encouraging innovation and new business opportunities.

“The Andhra Pradesh Drone Policy 4.0 is a vision for transforming the State into the primary destination for drone technology in India,” said A.P. Drone Corporation CMD K. Dinesh Kumar, who collaborated with industry experts to shape the policy. “With a focus on creating a seamless environment for drone technology, we are looking to drive significant economic impact while meeting local and global demand.”

Drone City at Orvakal

A key component of this vision is a planned 300-acre Drone City at Orvakal in Kurnool district, the first of its kind in India. Drone City will provide a centralized space with shared facilities for research, manufacturing and testing of drones. It will be managed by a committee comprising industry experts, academics, service providers and government representatives.

To attract investments, the government is offering incentives that include a 20% capital investment subsidy, a one-rupee-per-unit subsidy on electricity (capped at ₹1 lakh annually for two years), and a 100% exemption on SGST for three years. Investors will also enjoy up to a 100% exemption on land conversion fees, layout approval and reduced land lease rates for three years.

Focus on education and training

The policy also prioritises workforce development. Plans include establishing 20 drone pilot training centres across Andhra Pradesh, with a goal to train 25,000 certified pilots. Trainees will receive a ₹2,000 incentive to boost engagement. In collaboration with A.P. Skill Development Corporation, the government will also create 50 centres of excellence in drone technology in engineering colleges, polytechnics and ITIs. These centres are projected to generate direct employment for 15,000 individuals and indirect opportunities for an additional 25,000.

Recognising research and innovation as pillars of sustainable growth, the policy offers significant grants to educational institutions engaging in drone research. Grants of ₹20 lakh will be available for institutions conducting research projects. The government’s commitment to fostering innovation includes establishing a ‘sandbox’ – a comprehensive data repository accessible to stakeholders for developing advanced drone applications.

Public service transformation

Another distinctive feature of the policy is the integration of drone technology into public services, aiming to improve efficiency in governance and service delivery. A dedicated drone innovation officer will be appointed in each department to explore drone applications, particularly in real-time governance and delivery of government schemes. This initiative is part of the ‘Drone Didi’ scheme, which promotes drone services for various State programmes.

A dedicated online portal will support investors, providing a single-window system for all State-level permissions, certifications, and access to both national and international market data. This portal, managed at the district level, will facilitate Proof of Concept (PoC) submissions, collaboration opportunities and industry updates, making it easier for businesses to navigate regulatory requirements.

The policy aims for a robust 20% annual growth in drone exports, aspiring to generate ₹3,000 crore from drone manufacturing and services. With a target of reaching ₹1,000 crore in exports, Andhra Pradesh aims to be a key player in the international drone market.