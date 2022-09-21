Andhra Pradesh: Set up new health university and name it after YSR, says Kanna

NTR should be viewed above narrow political considerations, says the BJP leader

Former State president of the BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana on Wednesday urged the YSRCP government not to rename NTR University of Health Sciences after former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing a street-corner meeting at the Mourya Hotel centre here, Mr Lakshiminarayana, who was a member of the YSR’s Cabinet in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, said the YSRCP government, by passing the relevant Bill in the Assembly, had set a ‘bad precedent.

Describing NTR as a “‘great son of the soil,” he said the actor-turned-politician should be viewed above narrow political consideration. He challenged the State government to set up a new health university and name it after YSR.

‘Amaravati sole capital of State’

Amaravati would remain as “one and only capital of the State,” he asserted, adding that the Centre would give funds only for development of Amaravati and not for three capitals mooted by the YSRCP government.

Accusing the “cash-strapped“ YSRCP government of diverting central funds provided for welfare schemes, Mr. Lakshminarayana said people should ponder over the “unsavoury trend in the State.”

“We will expose the YSRCP’s misrule by holding a series of street-corner meetings,” he said.

Impressed with the performance of the Narendra Modi Government in the last eight years, people looked at the BJP as an alternative to the YSRCP, he said.

Alleging that 5,000 acres of land had been encroached by persons close to the YSRCP in the State , BJP district unit president S. Srinivas pressed for a CB-CID inquiry into it.

Expressing concern over the “rise in religious conversions,” he said the saffron party would step up stir against the YSRCP government from October 2.