Andhra Pradesh: Set up ITDA in Srikakulam district, demands CPI(M)

Tribals living in rural areas being inconvenienced, he says

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) leader D. Govinda Rao on Monday urged the State government to set up an Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Srikakulam in order to serve the one-lakh tribal population living in rural areas of the district.

Leading a large public rally at the Srikakulam Collector’s office, the CPI(M) district secretary said the district no longer had an ITDA after the existing one in Sithampet was made part of the newly-created Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

“Many non-tribals are occupying the lands of tribals and there is no mechanism to protect the interests of the voiceless. The tribals living in Kotturu, Mandasa and other mandals located along the A.P.-Odisha border are being troubled by officials from the neighbouring State,” Mr. Govinda Rao alleged.

CPI(M) leaders K. Mohana Rao, G. Simhachalam, P. Tejeswara Rao, and K. Nagamani were present at the meeting. Later, the delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to Collector Shrikesh B. Lathkar over pending issues such as development of RIMS as a super-specialty hospital and construction of the Neredi barrage across the Vamsadhara.