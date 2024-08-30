Andhra Pradesh set to witness a big leap on industrial front

Following the Union Government’s recent sanction of the development of the Kopparthy and Orvakal nodes in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors (VCIC & HBIC) under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program (NICDP), the Government of Andhra Pradesh is waiting for the receipt of formal approvals to float tenders for the two projects, whose total estimated cost is ₹4,936 crore.

On the other hand, the contractor for development of KRIS City in the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) has been finalised and works are set to begin soon.

The total estimated cost of these three projects has been pegged at ₹7,075 crore (Kopparthy ₹2,140 crore, Orvakal ₹2,796 crore and KRIS City ₹2,139 crore).

Industrial clusters

According to official sources, the State government has so far developed 20 mega industrial clusters with its own resources, or in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in over 74,000 acres.

Notable among them include Achutapuram, Mallavalli (Krishna district), Kapulauppada (Visakhapatnam city), Gudipalli (Anantapur) and Naidupeta (Tirupati district), and those led / managed by private companies such as the Pharma City at Parawada and Brandix India Apparel City (both in Anakapalli district), and Sri City (Tirupati district).

Besides, the government has plans to develop 30 more industrial clusters in various modes. The Kopparthy, Orvakal and KRIS City are the major projects poised to take a leap soon.

A total area of about 12,000 acres has been earmarked for the KRIS City, of which 2,500 acres is identified for development in Phase-I. As far as the Orvakal node is concerned, a total area of 9,000 acres has been identified, and 2,600 acres in Phase-I. Coming to the Kopparthy node, a total area of 5,754 acres has been earmarked, and 2,500 acres in Phase-I.

In the Cabinet meeting conducted on August 28, it had been resolved to expand the mandate of the ‘National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Limited’ (NKICDL) to encompass the Kopparthy and Orvakal nodes, and rename the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as AP Industrial Corridor Infrastructure Development Corporation (APICDC).

Line-up of companies

The Kopparthy node is spread in C.K. Dinne, Vallur and Pendlimarri mandals of Kadapa district, while the Orvakal node covers Orvakal mandal in Kurnool, and the KRIS City comprises Tamminapatnam, Kothapatnam, East Kanupur and Siddhavaram villages.

The KRIS City will have textile, apparel, automobile, pharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing facilities, while the Orvakal node will have non-metallic mineral, food and beverage, pharma and textile manufacturing units and the Kopparthy node comprises of non-metallic mineral, food and agro, chemicals and textiles, bulk drugs and pharma, and renewable energy and equipment making facilities.

