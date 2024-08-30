GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh set to witness a big leap on industrial front

The sanction of Kopparthy and Orvakal nodes in Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors, and finalisation of contractor for KRIS City in Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor, all with an estimated cost of ₹7,075 crore, are expected to attract companies and ensure speedy development

Published - August 30, 2024 09:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Brandix India Apparel City in Anakapalli district is one among the mega industrial clusters that have come up in PPP mode.

Brandix India Apparel City in Anakapalli district is one among the mega industrial clusters that have come up in PPP mode. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Following the Union Government’s recent sanction of the development of the Kopparthy and Orvakal nodes in the Visakhapatnam-Chennai and Hyderabad-Bangalore industrial corridors (VCIC & HBIC) under the National Industrial Corridor Development Program (NICDP), the Government of Andhra Pradesh is waiting for the receipt of formal approvals to float tenders for the two projects, whose total estimated cost is ₹4,936 crore.

On the other hand, the contractor for development of KRIS City in the Chennai-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (CBIC) has been finalised and works are set to begin soon.

The total estimated cost of these three projects has been pegged at ₹7,075 crore (Kopparthy ₹2,140 crore, Orvakal ₹2,796 crore and KRIS City ₹2,139 crore).

Industrial clusters

According to official sources, the State government has so far developed 20 mega industrial clusters with its own resources, or in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode in over 74,000 acres.

Notable among them include Achutapuram, Mallavalli (Krishna district), Kapulauppada (Visakhapatnam city), Gudipalli (Anantapur) and Naidupeta (Tirupati district), and those led / managed by private companies such as the Pharma City at Parawada and Brandix India Apparel City (both in Anakapalli district), and Sri City (Tirupati district).

Besides, the government has plans to develop 30 more industrial clusters in various modes. The Kopparthy, Orvakal and KRIS City are the major projects poised to take a leap soon.

A total area of about 12,000 acres has been earmarked for the KRIS City, of which 2,500 acres is identified for development in Phase-I. As far as the Orvakal node is concerned, a total area of 9,000 acres has been identified, and 2,600 acres in Phase-I. Coming to the Kopparthy node, a total area of 5,754 acres has been earmarked, and 2,500 acres in Phase-I.

In the Cabinet meeting conducted on August 28, it had been resolved to expand the mandate of the ‘National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) Krishnapatnam Industrial City Development Limited’ (NKICDL) to encompass the Kopparthy and Orvakal nodes, and rename the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) as AP Industrial Corridor Infrastructure Development Corporation (APICDC).

Line-up of companies

The Kopparthy node is spread in C.K. Dinne, Vallur and Pendlimarri mandals of Kadapa district, while the Orvakal node covers Orvakal mandal in Kurnool, and the KRIS City comprises Tamminapatnam, Kothapatnam, East Kanupur and Siddhavaram villages.

The KRIS City will have textile, apparel, automobile, pharmaceutical and electronics manufacturing facilities, while the Orvakal node will have non-metallic mineral, food and beverage, pharma and textile manufacturing units and the Kopparthy node comprises of non-metallic mineral, food and agro, chemicals and textiles, bulk drugs and pharma, and renewable energy and equipment making facilities.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / industrial production / process industry / manufacturing and engineering / textile and clothing / automobile / food / pharmaceutical / Agriculture / renewable energy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.