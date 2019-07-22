Andhra Pradesh set to create a record in job creation

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that Andhra Pradesh is going to set a record in the history of both the Telugu States by creating 4.01 lakh jobs, including 1.33 lakh permanent jobs.

Mr. Reddy on Sunday tweeted, “This is a record in the history of Telugu States. We are providing 1,33,494 permanent jobs and, in total, 4.01 lakh jobs.”

The government is bringing in revolutionary grama and ward secretariats, and this is being possible with your blessings, he added.

It is apparent that Mr. Jagan is referring to the post of secretaries in the village and ward secretariats as permanent jobs, but the numbers shown in the government orders released by the Municipal Administration Department regarding ward secretariats and Panchayat Raj Department regarding village secretariats do not add up.

As per the Government Orders, the total number of new jobs created could be 1.29 lakh at the most.

Meanwhile, a couple of days ago, Mr. Jagan said that the notification for the 1.33 lakh jobs would be issued in 10 days by the respective departments.