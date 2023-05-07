HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Services of former MLA Tavitaiah recalled

May 07, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Former Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas and others offering tributes to former MLA Andhavarapu Tavitaiah in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Former Deputy Chief Minister and YSRCP Srikakulam district president Dharmana Krishnadas on Sunday said that former MLA Andhavarapu Tavitaiah became a role model for all public representatives as he had dedicated his life for the development of Srikakulam district till his last breath. Mr.Krishnadas offered floral tributes to Tavitaiah’s statue on the occasion of his death anniversary in Potti Sriramulu market and recalled his association with the former MLA.

Andhra Pradesh Kalinga Vysya Corporation chairperson Andhavarapu Suribabu said that Tavitaiah had inspired everyone with his integrity and service motto. Kalinga vysya Sangham leaders Konark Srinu and Jami Bhimasankar said that Tavitaiah used to maintain cordial relations with everyone irrespective of their political affiliations. Former municipal chairperson Pydisetti Jayanthi, local leaders Baratam Santosh Kumar, Challa Srinivasa Rao and others were present.

