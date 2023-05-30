Andhra Pradesh: Server issues halt transactions at registration offices

May 30, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

People have ben facing a lot of inconvenience as the servers of the Registration and Stamps Department are down for the last two days across the State.

People coming to the Registration Department from far-off places are forced to wait for long hours at Registrar and Sub-Registrar offices.

Hike in stamp duty, land values?

With word spreading that the stamp duty and registration values of lands in the State will be increased from June 1, many people are thronging the registration offices to complete the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu on May 30 (Tuesday), Inspector General of Registration and Stamps V. Ramakrishna said that servers had become dysfunctional for some time, but were restored later.

“Due to some technical problem, servers have stopped working. We have rectified the problem and instructions have been given to the Registrars and Sub-Registrars to complete the pending work by tonight,” Mr. Ramakrishna said.

“The Registrars have been directed to take up manual registrations in all the offices,” Mr. Ramakrishna added.

People who had come from the neighbouring States and districts expressed serious concern and anguish over the technical problems in the department offices across the State.

“We have came to register our land at the office in Vijayawada. We have been told that the online system has not been functioning since Monday. The government should set right the system by providing latest technology and software,” said Pavan.

Heavy rush was expected on Wednesday at the department offices across the State.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT