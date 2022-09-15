Andhra Pradesh: Serve farmers in every possible way, Governor advises ANGRAU students

He underlines the need for adopting good soil health management practices

P. Samuel Jonathan BAPATLA
September 15, 2022 19:40 IST

The Government of Andhra Pradesh is planning to provide drones to various districts for spraying pesticides and fertilizers in agricultural fields. The State government has established Drone Community Hiring Centres at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) to assist the farmers in the use of drones for different operations, says Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Addressing the 54th convocation of Acharya N.G. Ranga Agricultural University at Bapatla Agricultural College virtually on Thursday, Mr. Harichandan said ANGRAU was a world-class university and advised the outgoing students to inculcate the habit of life-long learning, adhere to social ethics, and serve the farming community in every possible way. He underlined the importance of soil and its health.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, about 95% of world’s food is produced directly or indirectly on soil, and it is a known fact that adopting good and sustainable soil health management practices will enhance the vitality of soil resources and will have a direct effect on crop yield and farmers’ profitability, and contribute to the global food security.

Ramesh Chand, member, NITI Aayog, who attended the programme as chief guest, was awarded the honorary doctorate.

The university presented several awards and gold medals to teachers and students.

Vice-Chancellor Adala Vishnu Vardhan Reddy was among others present.

