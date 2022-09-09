Andhra Pradesh: September 14 last date to apply for PG medical admissions

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions in Post Graduate medical and dental Degree / Diploma courses for the academic year 2022-23 up to September 14.

In a statement on Friday, university Registrar Ch. Srinivasa Rao said candidates could apply till 5 p.m. on September 14.

Online applications for PG (Medical) are available in the website — https://pgcq.ntruhsadmissions.com/ — and for MDS in the website — https://mds.ntruhsadmissions.com/

Candidates should visit https://ntruhs.ap.nic.in for prospectus.