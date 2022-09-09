Andhra Pradesh: September 14 last date to apply for PG medical admissions

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 09, 2022 20:30 IST

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has extended the last date for submission of online applications for admissions in Post Graduate medical and dental Degree / Diploma courses for the academic year 2022-23 up to September 14.

In a statement on Friday, university Registrar Ch. Srinivasa Rao said candidates could apply till 5 p.m. on September 14.

Online applications for PG (Medical) are available in the website — https://pgcq.ntruhsadmissions.com/ — and for MDS in the website — https://mds.ntruhsadmissions.com/

Candidates should visit https://ntruhs.ap.nic.in for prospectus.

